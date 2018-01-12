The Worst Health and Fitness New Year’s Resolutions You Can Make

6. Don’t swear you’ll ‘find your soulmate’

Signing up for every mobile dating app and seeing every gym session as a speed-dating exercise isn’t the right way to go about meeting people. In fact, “meeting the right person” shouldn’t necessarily be your starting point. First, make sure you’re financially, emotionally, and spiritually where you want to be, Mellin suggests. If you don’t like who you are at this stage in your life, you’re not going to be able to contribute as much to a relationship, and you’re more likely to search for the wrong personal characteristics in a potential partner. “Try to clear away the clutter from past relationships,” Mellin says. “You want to radiate authenticity, vibrancy, and integrity. People are attracted to emotional energy more so than the size of someone’s biceps.”

