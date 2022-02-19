Xenios Charalambous Shares His Journey to the Top as a Fitness Influencer

Written in partnership with Ascend Agency.

Turning your ideas into action is never easy, and it takes a lot of courage and perseverance, but most importantly, it all starts with you taking the first step. For renowned fitness influencer Xenios Charalambous, it all began in 2008. By working smart and remaining focused on his goal, he has reached his place in the industry, and he now shares his journey.

Xenios Charalambous is the founder of the leading health and fitness brand, Xeniosfitness.com. Xenios has also developed The Spartan Coaching Program, in which he and his team help people keep fit and support them in their fitness journey.

According to Xenios, his main goal is to show people that you do not have to exercise when you only want to lose weight. Regular physical activity can help prevent and fight against lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity, and other conditions. To support his clients in achieving their body goals and keep fit, Xenios has developed a personalized approach sharing tips he has learned about fitness and what has worked for him.

Growing up, Xenios was not into health and fitness until one day when he was rejected by a girl he had a huge crush on. At the time, he was only 14 years old, and he didn’t take the rejection well, and it affected his self-esteem. Xenios says seeing the girl hanging out with a tall, well-built, muscular guy really affected his confidence, and he felt like a loser. He stopped eating and would spend most of his day indoors gaming which affected his sleep schedule and overall health.

Xenios says that he weighed 103 lbs (47 Kg) at one point, which was the turning point for him. It dawned on Xenios that no one was coming to rescue him, and if he wanted a physically fit body, he had to work for it. Xenios enrolled in a nearby gym and started weight training. He did this for about three years until he left in 2011 to join the Cypriot Special Forces.

Today, the skills he gained while in the Special Forces has set him apart in the industry. Xenios has been featured in top publications and podcasts, among them LA Weekly, New York Weekly, Forbes, and Entrepreneur and has millions of views on his Youtube Channel. He was also a Miami Pro Fitness Model Show participant, finishing 6th out of 50 contestants.

Xenios Charalambous has a purpose to use his experience and training methods to help his clients reach their goals. He is redefining the health and fitness industry. Fitness is a journey, and to see visible results, you must continue pushing, says Xenios. He adds that with body exercise, different methods work with different body types. Positive results can only be attained if the right approach is used.

His brainchild, the Spartan Coaching Program, is data-driven and one of the most advanced programs to help clients manage their own health and fitness. Personal trainers and nutritionists are on board to educate people on how to attain the results they want.

