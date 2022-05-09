Your Furry Best Friend Needs Insurance Too, Here’s Why

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

When we get sick or injured, our first instinct is to get medical attention so we can heal as quickly as possible. We go to the dentist when we feel a cavity coming on, and we take preventative measures like getting tests or vaccinations so we don’t get sick in the future.

Since our personal health insurance can help us save costs on treatments and procedures, it should come as no surprise that pet insurance is no different.

With the price of vet bills increasing by the minute, a trip to the doctor for your furry friend can become quite expensive. Those astronomical costs can keep you from getting your pet the help they need when emergencies happen. Thankfully, Spot Pet Insurance has created customizable plans to help get your pet the coverage they need — without you having to worry about breaking the bank.

Pet parents are offered simple, straight-talking plan options at highly competitive prices with customized deductibles, reimbursement rates, and preventative plans according to your pet’s needs.

With an easy to navigate website that helps guide you in the right direction for pet care, Spot makes pet insurance easy for you and your furry friend.

Pawsome Plans That Help Give Yourself Peace of Mind

Out of pocket costs for a veterinarian can be expensive — like, really expensive. Pet insurance is a great way to help pet parents afford care in case of an emergency.

Out of pocket costs can stack up, especially if your fur baby needs additional treatments or procedures to keep them in tip-top shape. By getting pet insurance, you can help find top-notch care for your pet at a price that’s right for your wallet.

One cost-effective option offered on Spot is their Accident Only Plan, which covers common accidents like toxin ingestion, bites, cuts, and broken bones. Their add-on preventative plans are also cost-effective and cover additional health-happy services like vaccinations.

What makes Spot unique is that you can build your plan depending on what you want to pay monthly, creating a coverage plan that helps put your mind at ease when it comes to your pet’s health.

Plus, Spot offers flat-rate pricing based on your specific location. From illnesses and hereditary conditions to accidents and chronic issues, Spot Pet Insurance provides coverage for a wide range of health incidents that your pet might face.

What makes Spot unique is that they offer preventative care options, exam fee coverage, dietary supplement coverage, and microchipping coverage for an extra monthly cost under each of their plans.

It’s easy to love Spot because Spot helps make caring easy when it comes to quality healthcare coverage for your beloved pets. When it comes to helping your pet get coverage without surprise fees or unnecessary hassles, Spot gets tails wagging. Spot provides customizable coverage with deductibles as low as $17 a month, rates vary based on age, breed, location of pet being insured.

A Website That Helps You Feel Prepared

What sets Spot apart from the competition is its owner-friendly website with the tools you need to make your trip to the vet as easy as possible. You can compare Spot to other insurance and see where you can get a great deal, so you can make the right decision for you and your pet.

Spot’s website also has an amazing tool that helps you compare the costs of similar procedures and see how much coverage you have under your Spot package to predict the cost of your trip to the vet. This way, you can know what to expect before you even step foot into your vet’s office.

Too often, we walk into the vet not knowing how much an out-of-pocket procedure or treatment will cost and are left shocked at the number on the bill. Spot helps us prepare for payments and know how much coverage you have ahead of time, so we can focus on getting our pets the care they need.

By feeling prepared during your visit, we can help give our pets our full attention and help them live happier, healthier lives. Our pets shouldn’t have to worry about feeling sick for long periods of time without getting treatment. Pet insurance helps us have a plan if your furry BFF gets sick or an accident happens.

Spot’s accessible website can help you easily get reimbursed for your vet bills under covered conditions. They also have a blog with useful tips and tricks for how pet parents can improve our furry friends’ lifestyles so that they can be as happy as possible. Spot was created to emphasize the importance of caring for your pet, and proper healthcare is a major way you can show your little buddies how much you love them.

An Easy Way to Make Pet Care Work for You

Every day, the price of taking care of a pet rises, which can become intimidating as an added living expense for us humans. Don’t cut corners if you don’t have to — pet insurance can be super beneficial for our bank accounts.

According to the American Pet Products Association’s 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey, 183.9 million dogs and cats in the US belong to pet parents, but only 2.43 million are insured by their pet owners.*

Having your pet uninsured means you might pay out-of-pocket costs for every minor vet visit you make. Spot Pet Insurance helps you create a customizable, buildable plan that covers visits for eligible accidents and illnesses as well as preventative treatments for an extra monthly cost like vaccinations or checkups.

Spot offers two plan options: Accidents Only and Accidents and Illnesses Plan. This way, you can decide just how much coverage your pet needs. Further, choose from preventative plans for extra monthly cost that you can add to your package and help you save even more money. You can also decide your deductible rate, your reimbursement rate, and more — making Spot one of the most attractive pet insurance plans on the market.

Another great thing about Spot is that plan options have no upper age limit, so even older pets are eligible for coverage with dog and cat as young as 8 weeks eligible to join Spot. There’s also a wide range of covered treatments that come with pet insurance provided by Spot, which makes it really easy to go to the vet and worry less about unexpected out-of-pocket costs on top of your co-pay fees. By making sure you have everything you need in a pet insurance plan, Spot helps take the stress off of helping your pet stay healthy.

Why We Love Spot, and You Will Too

Spot is a more customized approach to pet insurance, founded by people who love animals and wanted to make it easier for other pet parents to get their pets help. While tons of people in the United States don’t have pet insurance for their fur babies, insurance might be able to help them financially — and help their pets live healthier lives.

Spot is here to help educate owners on why pet insurance is so important because your pets deserve some TLC. Protect your pets when they need it, and show them the same love and respect you give to your human family members.

Spot Pet Insurance’s ultimate goal is to make pet insurance an easy and pleasant experience for pet parents, so we can easily take care of our pets and worry less about costs.

By offering customizable plans, Spot Pet Insurance is always working to help you afford pet insurance for your favorite furry friends. With competitive pricing and a buildable plan, you get a pet insurance experience that not many other companies can offer.

