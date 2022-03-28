Your Home Gym Will Be Much More Effective With This Original Gorilla Bow In It

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like working out from home if you can do it. If you got the space to pick up some workout equipment so you don’t have to deal with the gym, you should go for it. But even if you don’t have the widest space available, you can still work out from home in comfort with the Original Gorilla Bow in hand.

The Original Gorilla Bow is a fun piece of workout equipment because it allows you to get some good weightlifting in without taking up too much space. It also adds a new wrinkle to the workout by putting it into the form of a bow, as if you were training to be the next Robin Hood.

Resistance bands are always great to have in the home for workout needs because of how effective they are and how little space they take up. Adding the bar to the mix allows you to add even more exercises to your day. Go with the bands on their own or stack them together on the bow so you can get those muscles rippling.

This Original Gorilla Bow is incredibly durable, allowing you to get a sick workout in all day long without worrying about breaking it. You can stack 4 bands on this bar to a max level of 300 pounds of resistance. You can keep on trucking and moving up in weight with this piece of equipment in your life.

Working out from home with the Original Gorilla Bow is gonna make things a lot easier on you. The ability to get so many weightlifting workouts done from home without taking up too much space is big. All you gotta do is pick this set up right now and get yourself on the path to a sleeker and stronger physique.

Get It: Pick up the Original Gorilla Bow ($200) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!