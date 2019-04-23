Zachary Levi put in hours upon hours of hard work to get ready for his role in Shazam! Over the course of his training, Levi worked with a number of trainers and at different facilities to get the superhero look he needed for the role.

Levi initially worked out in Los Angeles at Granite Gym with trainer Grant Roberts, who set up his program, before working out at SWAT Gym in Toronto during the production of the movie. Levi also worked out with Don Saladino, who has helped stars like Ryan Reynolds and David Harbour also get ready for superhero films like Deadpool 2 and Hellboy.

During his training, Levi didn’t take many days off. “Basically just maintaining six days a week, weight training,” Levi said. “I was eating 3,000 calories a day and trying to put on mass. Because I’ve [usually] hovered around a 200-pound dad bod.”

Even after the film, Levi has continued to stay in shape—and he’ll need it: A Shazam! sequel is already in development.

“This was a great opportunity to get paid to get in the best shape of my life,” Levi said. “It’s one of my favorite things about the job that I’m stronger and healthier now than I’ve ever been in my life.”

Read more about Levi, his Shazam! training and his path to Hollywood stardom in his Men’s Journal cover story here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!