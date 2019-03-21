Skip to content
Skip to footer
Toggle Navigation
Men's Journal
Gear
Health & Fitness
Adventure
Food & Drink
Style
Travel
More
Gear
Health & Fitness
Adventure
Food & Drink
Style
Travel
Public Lands
Sports
Features
Beer
Whiskey
Workouts
Watches
Weight Loss
Cars
Grooming
Recipes
Nutrition
Life Advice
Gift Ideas
Fatherhood
Subscribe
Record Book
Give a Gift
Subscriber Service
Shop Special Issues
Accessibility Statement
Newsletter
This link opens in a new window
This link opens in a new window
This link opens in a new window
Dustin Johnson on His Pre-Range Routine and Hydrating His Workouts
Anthony Rizzo on Practicing Yoga and How He Hydrates
Trainer Joey Diovisalvi on Hydration and Working With Dustin Johnson
Mike Trout on How He Trains, Being an All-Star, and Staying Hydrated
Dustin Johnson Talks Training, Travel, and the Golf Courses Every Man Should Play
Mike Trout Talks Training and His Dream Face-Off Against Nolan Ryan
13 Times Mike Trout Showed Off His MVP Strength on Instagram