Men’s Journal’s Everyday Warrior With Mike Sarraille is a new podcast that inspires individuals to live more fulfilling lives by having conversations with disrupters and high performers in all walks of life. In our third episode, we talked to Terry Bradshaw, four-time Super Bowl winner, TV analyst, and entertainer.

In 1970, Bradshaw was the first overall pick in the NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he went on the play 14 seasons. In addition to clinching those Super Bowl titles, he nabbed two Super Bowl MVPs and, in 1979, was named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. A decade later, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In this episode, we asked Bradshaw to reminisce on two of the most famed plays in NFL history: the Immaculate Reception and the touchdown pass to Lynn Swann in Super Bowl 10; the injury that ended his career; and his openness about living with depression.

