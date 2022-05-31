Men’s Journal’s Everyday Warrior With Mike Sarraille is a new podcast that inspires individuals to live more fulfilling lives by having conversations with disrupters and high performers in all walks of life. In our ninth episode, we talked to Adam Rippon, a former American figure skater. Rippon was the first openly gay athlete to win a medal for the United States in the Winter Olympics, winning bronze in the team event at the PyeongChang Games in 2018.

Welcome to the Everyday Warrior podcast. We are joined by Adam Rippon, who I think is a total badass and everyday warrior. This was a last minute, sort of thrown together, during South by Southwest, and I appreciate you taking the time. I know you got in yesterday and you’re leaving today, but when I heard you were in town and open to a podcast, having known who you are and followed your exploits, there was no way I could pass on this. So I’m glad we made this happen in less than 24 hours, but welcome to the podcast.

Well, thank you. Well, there’s no way I could pass on it either. So this is just really off to a great start.

Good. And so we are sharing in mimosas, we’re going to get relaxed here. Good. Well, first off, I said this earlier, you didn’t recognize it, nor would you know that we share a birthday, November 11th Veteran’s Day. That is-

In the same year, 1989. We were born in the same year. Yeah.

Yes. I was born in 1989. Thank you. He’s already hooked me up. So let’s dive right in. This is going to be a wonderful conversation for a lot of people, and I’m excited to learn from you because you’ve done so much in only 32 years, to my 44.

Well, you’re very sweet. Let’s go. I’m ready.

Let’s go. Okay. So born in 1989, November 11th, in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Is Scranton a hotbed for Olympic level figure skaters?

All right. Look me in the eye, and what do you think? It’s not. There’s not a lot of hot bedding in Scranton, to be honest. And no offense to Scranton, love the place, but I’m from the east coast, so the winters are cold, and I got into skating because it was just somebody had a birthday party or the big thing to do where we’re from is in the winter you go to Montage Mountain to ski. I’m assuming you’ve obviously heard of Montage Mountain.

Actually, I have not.

No, it’s-

In California we have Squaw Valley and …

Right, but in Scranton we have Montage Mountain.

Is it [crosstalk].

It’s our Squaw Valley. Is what?

Is it a mountain …

No.

… or is it a hill?

It’s a hill.

It’s a hill.

Barely. I’ve never skied on it either.

Okay.

Do you love the way that the story is going by the way yet?

So Scranton is, and I had a good mentor, a guy named Bill Campbell who’s from a coal mine in Pennsylvania, and he went on to be the secret coach of Silicon Valley, but always when he talked about his upbringing in Pennsylvania, it was a blue collar town, it was hard living.

Totally. It’s exactly that. It’s a really strong, middle lower class town. Really great people, really hardworking people, and a lot of people who’ve been there for a really long time, like generations.

Good.

And that’s me.

And so you said you got interested in skating when you were at a birthday party?

Yeah. Well, so my mom would bring me skating every winter, and I hated it. And the only thing I really wanted to do was have a soft pretzel and a hot chocolate. Can you blame me? No. And so I just never liked it. And then there was a girl in my class who had a skating party, and I went, I was like nine, so I was a little older, and I just loved it. And I kept asking my mom to like, “Can I go back? Can we please go back?” And then famously our birthday is November 11th. For my birthday. I got signed up for the group lesson classes, and so that’s how I got started.

In Scranton,

In actually Pittston, which, as it sounds, is worse than Scranton.

And how far is that from Scranton?

It’s about 30 minutes on the turnpike.

Okay. And so your mom’s driving you out. And I’m sorry, going back, just looking at your life, because we always do research our guests, out of respect. Your parents divorced when you were 13?

Yeah. Yeah. I think my parents got divorced, I was about 13. Yeah.

13. And you’re the oldest of …

Six.

Six siblings.

It’s a lot.

I only had three. So with that many siblings, is that a competitive environment? Cause I mean, I got to assume you’re competing for mom and dad’s time and resources, bathroom time?

I think that when there’s so many of you, everybody wants to find their own thing. And that’s what me and my siblings all did, we all found our own thing that we really liked to pursue. And when there is so many, there’s obviously going to be an age gap. And so for me, to my younger siblings, I feel almost more like an uncle to them than I feel like my older siblings are kind of like actually my siblings. Does that make sense?

So did you become, in some sense, the man of the house, when your parents finally got divorced?

Let’s say yes.

Yeah. To a degree?

Well kind of, but also no, because by the time my parents were divorced, I wasn’t living at home anymore, because I was living in Philadelphia during the week to train. So on a Monday morning, I’d have my little portable radio with my headphones, and I’d listened to 98.5 KRZ on the Greyhound bus. And I’d take the Greyhound bus from Scranton to Philadelphia, then I’d do the same thing on Friday from Philly back to Scranton. So I wasn’t home for a lot of the big parts of like my parents separating.

So I’m assuming, as you’re describing it, when your mom signed you up for those lessons, the instructors are like, “Hey, your son has talent. He’s beyond these lessons, we need to get him into a different circle.”

I think what it was, was that it was the first thing that I was really into, and I just loved and I just wanted to do it all the time and I did everything I could to make sure that there was no excuse that I couldn’t get to the rink. And I remember I wanted to skate in the morning and my mom was like, “You know, everybody needs to get up for school and I need to get everybody ready.” And I remember that for a while I would wake up all of my siblings at 4:30 in the morning, and I would panic them that they were late for school, and I would get everybody ready and make their lunches and stuff. And then by five o’clock I could wake my mom up and be like, “Can we go to the rink? Everybody’s ready for school.” And that’s just good business. Yeah..

So when they recognized you had real potentially competitive talent, did that then become to dominate your life? Cause I’m assuming, as you’re telling me so that, you’re not enrolled in regular school by this point? You’re doing remote learning, computers and then spending most of your time on the rink?

Yes, I was being homeschooled, which I couldn’t not recommend more. I was really good with school and I liked school, but with the homeschooling it was tough because I really needed that accountability. So when I finally was in high school, I started doing it online with a charter school program, which was much better.

Because you felt like you had some sense of homecoming [crosstalk]

Yeah, because I wasn’t listening to my mom. Are you kidding me?

We don’t, and that’s the thing of teenagers is they think you have everything figured out.

Yeah, and the other thing about teenagers is that they suck.

I’m not … As a father of a 14 and … Actually my daughter turns 18 today.

Wow.

I know.

A lot of birthdates, odd.

A lot of birthdays. But teenagers think they have everything figured out. So did I, I was not easy to live with. In retrospect, I look back at my parents, I’m like, “You were right about 99% of the things.”

I know, that’s what’s so sad. And of all the fighting that I’ve done with my parents, which I haven’t done a lot, I was a teacher’s pet, a teacher’s parent. But all of the things that my mom would get upset with me about, when I was younger, she was right. Which I guess I have to hand it to her.

We just don’t like to tell them directly. I don’t think [crosstalk]

No. Right. Yeah.

So in many ways you didn’t live a traditional teenage life, cause you were so laser focused on skating. I’m assuming during the weekends you were going to every competition you could, is that accurate?

Yeah. I would go home during the weekend, so I’d spend some time with my family then, and then there would be competitions, and that’s when my mom would get pulled away from the family, because then my mom would travel with me. And we went to a many different competitions all down the east coast. And so yeah, it was just that’s all I was focused on. And I know that in retrospect, or thinking about what’s a normal childhood, it might sound like I was making sacrifices, but from my perspective I never was because I was getting to do something I really loved to do.

So you just had pure love for the sport?

Oh yeah. It was just like the first time I felt like I was good at something.

Was there a certain feeling on the ice when you’re by yourself that just drew you in? Cause I see that being a highly competitive environment, which may be a turnoff to some people. Was that mean, was it spiritual in a sense?

I think what I really loved about it was I liked the performance aspect of it, but I loved the learning and mastering new elements, and I loved just the training of it, especially as I got older. I would say now when I look back at my career, the most fun I had with it was probably in the last few years before I competed at the Olympics, because I just loved that training so much.

And the competitions didn’t scare you?

I didn’t love competing.

What were you feeling before a major competition?

Bad.

Nervous?

Yeah, like I was going to have the worst diarrhea in the history of the world. And I remember, I specifically remember when I was skating in my last event in the Pyung Chang Olympics, and I remember thinking like, “Why do I do this to myself? This is awful.” And then of course the second it’s done, I’m like, “This is the most amazing thing ever.” And I always would remind myself like, “Just focus on how you want to feel when it’s over, so that these feelings that you’re feeling, this feeling uncomfortable, use it as a way to perform to a higher level.”

The human psyche is so fickle.

Totally.

“I hate this.” And then all of a sudden you’re done, you’re like, “I love this is the best feeling in the world.”

Yeah. And I had to, as I got older, re-channel the way that I would feel my nerves. I think sometimes I felt like it made me hold back, and I had to just remind myself that like, “Oh, this is adrenaline that I can use to take it a step further that I couldn’t in practice. So this is actually a really good thing.” And I would remind myself of that, and it was something that really changed the way that I competed.

So you started really getting serious about skating at the age of 10. Is that late compared to a lot of the Olympic level skaters?

Yeah. I mean, in my sport specifically, for the men, a good age to be at your peak and at the Olympics, would be like 22 to 24. You’re still young enough but you’re mature enough, and you have enough strength to be competitive and strong and handle all of the elements and everything. So a lot of people get started much earlier, like five, six.

Because skating is a weird thing because I think when sport meets a skill, right? Playing chess is a skill. You need to know how to calculate all the moves and have a feel for what people are going to do. And the skating aspect of it is a total skill. You need to just spend hours and hours and hours and learn how to skate, but you also need to be a really great athlete. So it’s like you need to have this skill, to showcase your athletic ability. And I think that’s what I really loved about it.

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

That being said, that window at the rink, it isn’t there, but I still vividly remember looking out a window, obviously delusional. So I remember just having this clear vision of like, “I’m going to get it together, and all of these, …” Of course in that moment, every kind of mistake that you’ve made comes to like, “Oh, if I had done this, this wouldn’t have happened.” Or whatever. So in that moment I’m like, “You know what? I’m going to work with the best people who are out there, and I’m going to make sure that I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m going to use this as an opportunity. I don’t need to worry about any of the shows that they would do in the summer. I don’t need to worry about doing any other competitions. I have a year to get ready for the Olympics that everybody else doesn’t have, because they have to still do so many different things.” So in that moment that’s where I was like, “I’m going to use this to my advantage.”

You know the average person they’d look at you and they may say your life in general is delusional?

Yeah.

You know that [inaudible]? Driven beyond means. Driven beyond means. And you looked at a guy who probably went to school for eight years to get his degree, doing his expert opinions. And you were done. Like I appreciate your input.

Yeah.

I’m going to disregard that and all your education. Get out of the way.

I mean, it’s just, it’s totally wild. Truly if you set your mind to it, you’ll find a way there somehow. And there was always so many different points of my life where I was like, “I don’t know how I’ll get there, but I won’t worry about how I’ll get there, I just want to keep focusing on when I’m there, this is what I’ll feel.”

You know, watching, going through special operations, assessment selection to make it in managed media, the SEALS, the green berets, the [marshoks], they’re all [inaudible] to love all these communities. You quickly learn, especially when you go back as an instructor and watch it, is that the body is so resilient, it will go for days. But the mind, the mind is the number one thing for a lot of people which will break. I’ve seen a lot of guys quit SEAL training, that could have kept on on going. Their bodies could have kept on ongoing, it was just absolutely their mind.

Yeah. I mean, obviously I can’t relate.

No you can. You were at the international level.

I can relate to it because there were just so many times where I just completely disassociated my mind from my body, and was like, “Just think of your whole body as like you’re a robot. Just keep going. You can keep going, just take your mind completely out of it.” And that’s how I got through a lot of training sessions. That’s how I got through a lot of competitions and events, that I just pretended that I wasn’t living in my own body.

I’m upset you’re not staying in Austin a little longer, cause I would’ve love to see what you consider one of your hardest workouts. And I’m assuming it would put me to the test, but just to go through it, I’d love to see that. So we’re going to have to link back up when you-

We will. Yes.

Okay. Good. Well, before we go to mid-roll-

One of my hardest workouts now, you can obviously make it through that now. It’s more mimosa based.

I just worked out with Tim Kennedy, who’s a big UFC fighter, former green beret, well still a current green beret. He and his squad crushed me to the point where I was not walking around normal for about three days.

No, you’ll walk around normal with me. I promise. You’ll be fine.

So before we go to mid-roll, and we’re taking about a five minute break, we ask our guests two hard questions, and you can totally say, “I default until after the break.” If you want to think about this.

Okay.

Hardest decision you ever made?

Okay, I’ll answer it. I won’t default. I think the hardest decision I ever made was moving out to California. Because I moved out to California almost 10 years ago, and when I moved there it felt kind of like my last chance, to hope and make an Olympic team or make something really meaningful of my skating career. And when I moved out there, I didn’t have anything. I remember I had $80 in cash, that I went to like a Bank of America and was like, “Can you open something with cash?” And they’re like, “Yeah, it’s a bank.” And I was like, “Okay, I get it.” And that’s it. And from that moment, I just relied on really amazing people around me. I lived in my coach’s basement. It was scary, but it’s like a point of my life where I’m so grateful, and it’s like the best thing that ever happened to me

So that begs a question for Olympic athletes. Are they too scrounging to make it by?

Oh yeah. Only the athletes, especially in like a niche sport, like skating, where it’s something that you watch every four years, if you’re in the general public. Right? So only if you’re at, I would say like if you’re in the top five in the world, you’re making money. Top five, top six. You can make money because you’re medaling at a lot of your events. You’re getting asked to do a lot of the shows. So you can make a nice living. And in the last few years, I was making a, for a skater, very decent living. Because I wasn’t the best, but I was in the mix of the guys at the top. So I was able to make a decent living for myself, which I mean, I basically was able to pay everybody back from when I couldn’t afford it.

Are there any countries that support their Olympic athletes better than we do?

You know …

And I know that’s loaded question.

It’s super loaded, because in the U.S., that athletes aren’t supported by the government. So everything is through private sponsors. So when the U.S. athletes go, it’s like Tide pods and like McDonald’s. That’s how we got there, through those sponsorships and through private donors who enjoy the Olympics, and they love watching the Olympics and they love supporting athletes. So all of that funding is through sponsorships and donors.

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

And once I was able to let go and be like, “You know, you made mistakes, that’s why you didn’t go. It’s not unheard of to make mistakes. People make mistakes.” And I think also something that athletes, 99% of athletes go through is they have this moment where they’re like, “Okay, I’ll never be the best. I’ll never be like the Olympic gold medalist. I’ll never be the world champion.”

And I was a really good athlete, like I am a national champion and I’ve been to an Olympic games, but there is this weird sort of you wrestle with this fantasy of yourself that might not come true. It’s not even a come to terms, it’s more realizing that, especially in sports, being the best is so circumstantial, and it really has nothing to do with the amount of work that you’ve done or haven’t done or could you have done more? It’s like, “How tall are you?” Like, is this the shape of a person that’s doing really well? Are we really focused on jumps or is it more about performance?” And that comes and goes in waves. And it’s having this realization with yourself that the best … You’ll remember and sometimes you won’t, how you placed, but you’ll always remember how you felt at those events.

And so there was a moment where I really had to focus inward and be like, “Yeah, if I am my best, that is my version of success.” And I had more success from it. I won more medals. I was making more money. I was on Olympic teams. I won a national title, had an Olympic medal. So it was in that mentality of letting that go. Because it was this fear of like, “Is it ever going to happen? Is it ever going to happen?” And it was like, “No, it’s not, but that doesn’t mean you’re not good at this.” And I think it was realizing that and I could let go of what felt like regrets.

That is the best answer we’ve ever had on any podcast. We’ve had some pretty prolific guests. It is part of life, and those things that went wrong, if you learn from them, then they provided you the greatest lessons in life.

Hundred percent.

And it’s amazing, sitting here with someone who was on the international stage, saying, “I was never going to get that gold medal.” You got that bronze medal, which 99.9% of the bigger skating community will never reach …

Totally. Yes.

… and you are good with it.

Because that color, I’m so happy with what I was able to do because I won my medal in the team event, and I’m so proud of the way that I was able to help my team and skate for my team in that moment, that I can’t control the way that y teammates may have skated if we didn’t medal, but I know that I did everything I was asked to do in that moment and I was a real asset to my team. And so the medal was so secondary. And when I think of the medal ceremonies at the Olympics and stuff, when I was on the podium, and it’s an amazing moment but in that moment you realize like, “This isn’t for me, it’s for my mom to watch. This is for my coaches to see.” My moment was when I got to skate and I got to do what I wanted to do, and I did my job the way that I wanted to do it. But that moment of getting that medal, it’s a necklace. It’s nice. Really. Listen, I want to keep it, right?

I’d say it’s a pretty coveted necklace. And you have your whole nation behind you. And after the break we’re going to get into that, especially because you had broken some barriers with your moral courage, and I want to get into that for the everyday warriors listening to this. Warriors within the respect profession, you demonstrated moral courage that previous generations did not have.

Well, I appreciate that.

Okay. So we’re going to take a break for our sponsors and we’ll be right back.cAnd we are back with Adam Rippon. Thank you.

Thank you.

So before the break, I wanted to ask this question. This is almost like asking somebody over their forties what their age is. How much did you weigh during that period where you felt you were doing what’s necessary to compete?

I think now when you think like, did I have a problem or was I obsessed with it, that I can give you, the very specifics? So I weighed 147 pounds, and I knew that I was okay if I was living within the range … So my Olympic weight was 147, and it would be like 147 to 150. I would live in this three pound range. And I knew that if I was over 150, it was like … I never went over 150, but when I was not eating anything, honestly it wasn’t that. I couldn’t push myself to lose any more weight than what I had. I was like 142 to 145, but it was this five pound difference that was pivotal to me being a healthier athlete.

What are you weighing now?

165.

And do you feel you’re the healthiest you’ve ever been?

Yeah. Sometimes I look at older pictures of myself and I’m like, “Wow.” It’s so crazy because in my world everybody was like, you know I would make like fat jokes about myself, and everyone would be like, “Ha, yeah, you’re right.” And now when I see it I’m like, “That is so crazy to me that this person would be like, “I have weight to lose.”” In the last few years, obviously, when you train for the Olympics, I didn’t personally know how to go to the gym and not train for the Olympics. So I didn’t enjoy any of it, and I like realized it was something that I loved, and that I needed to find a way back into it. So over the past year I’ve been getting back into working out and stuff, and so I gained more weight up on top that I just didn’t have before. I’m still a few pounds away from you though.

My wife would say different. She thinks I need to lose about 10 pounds. That’s the house I live in, and the abuse I go through. In that sort of same vein, what is your diet and workouts now? Are you still skinny?

No. No. I like-

So you’ve just sort of given it up?

Yeah. I wouldn’t say like, give it up. I’d be like, “Don’t do it anymore.” Right? I still have it.

When you step on the ice, does it evoke certain …

No.

No?

I mean, I still love it, but it is sort of like I enjoy going skating and I have friends that I used to train with and stuff that will go to the rink and we’ll skate together, and it’s always fun. But there’s this like frustrating moment of like, “I can’t do what I used to do.” So like, “Okay, what am I going to do?” Yeah. It’s weird. So I enjoy being on the ice, but I don’t really skate very often, but I make an effort to go because I do enjoy being out there.

So for your diet and your workouts, do you have a system? Do you have a trainer? Are you following a specific diet because-

Now?

Yeah.

Honey, it’s a free for all.

It’s a free for all.

Free for all.

Yeah?

Yeah. I’m barely getting by. No, I’m kidding. I’m not kidding. I think now it was also totally changing my relationship to food, and changing … It was everything because I live at, this might shock you at a very intense level, and it was like having a healthier relationship with food and realizing to like, you can enjoy it because I never enjoyed food. I would eat it because as somebody who’s trying to go to the Olympics, it was just my version of gasoline. So I’d just eat whatever was the leanest whatever, and just eat that. So I never ate because I enjoyed it, and I’ve slowly learned how to do that. My husband, he loves to cook. So that’s great because my version of cooking is truly just making toast and cereal.

Sounds like my wife. I’m going to pay for that comment later, you know that, right?

We get each other.

Yeah. So let’s dive in because, again, the title of the podcast is Everyday Warrior, and I believe, and I know some people hear that and they’re like, “I’m not a warrior.” And I’ve tried to explain the concept to them, they sort of warm up to it, and you are a warrior within your respective profession. In your profession you went to the top. I mean you’re a bronze medalist in the Olympics, but you’ve also taken on a new fight. And as I was doing research, in the article in 2015, you came out as the first openly gay figure skater.

Yeah.

And I was actually shocked, by 2015. I thought that would’ve been like 1998, 1990s. First off, the moral courage that must have taken, because not only socially do you open yourself up, and nobody wants to open themselves up to the, what I call the keyboard warriors, the people I don’t respect.

Yeah. Totally. Yes.

Who just want to fling insults. So you opened yourself up to the public, but there was also, from what I read, fear of how you may be judged by the judges in the actual Olympics.

Yeah.

Dude, you got to walk me through just your mindset going into that, your motivators, was it enough enough?

So the mindset actually of why I even wanted to, because I think ideally everybody’s sort of like, “There’s no reason to come out. You should just be able to be yourself and do whatever and it doesn’t matter.” And I think to everyone in my friend circle, my family, my coaches, they all liked who I was, and they could’ve give it a shit.

But the first time I felt like it was something that like, “Oh, maybe I’ll have to talk about it.” Was in 2014, the Olympics were in Russia, and they had this anti-gay propaganda law, which it was super unclear what that meant, like what would it mean if somebody spoke up against it? And I felt like if I made that Olympic team, if I said something, was I putting myself or my family or my teammates in danger? Was I going to ruin their experience? And I never really said anything, I would just defer the question. And I never made that Olympic team, so it didn’t matter.

But in those next few years after … You know, not making that Olympic team was super devastating, and it was probably the lowest I felt as an athlete, because it felt like that was my time. And I had missed my time, so now it was coming to terms with, “Okay, you’ll never go to the Olympics. You’ll never do all of these things that you thought you would.” And I had this kind of Renaissance a few months after this very low point of I was like, “I’ll do one more competition. I’m going to train for it the hardest I’ve ever trained for anything in my life. This will be the last one. I don’t care if I get first. I don’t care if I get last, but whatever. If I get last but I’m proud of it, I’ll be the happiest last place person ever.” And that’s what I kept telling myself. And I skated the best I ever skated. And I was like, “Oh my God, no, I can totally do this.”

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

Mike Sarraille:

Adam Rippon:

And I remember I did one interview, in my car, right before the Olympics. And the rink that I trained at it used to be a grocery store. So it’s in this strip mall, it sounds very glamorous. It was in this strip mall, so I’m literally in like a taco Bell parking lot. And I remember that I was doing this interview on the phone, and the woman who was doing the interview, she asked me, she was like, “What do you think of Mike Pence leading the athlete delegation?” And I remember this was a moment where I was like, “Okay, I can either live up to that promise of answer this the way that you would at a dinner table, or just give it the answer of like, “You know, I don’t really have any thoughts on it. I’m focusing on myself.” But I was like, “No, I don’t care. I’m going to say what I think.” And that’s all that was, and it snowballed into something so much …

Bigger,

… bigger, and so much crazier than I ever thought it would. And I’m glad it did, because I think for a lot of queer people in that moment. I know for me, it felt like in that moment that it was … The last administration was so polarizing for people, that I think that they just felt like … I know I had moments like that where I was like, “I don’t think I matter.” I felt maybe things will go backwards. It was scary, it was weird, and it felt like a moment of … I think somebody like me, when you see me, I think for a long time people think like, “Oh, you’re a gay best friend. You’re a sidekick.” And I think for somebody like me, I was like, “Oh my God, wait, I can be like the main character.”

As everyone should be of their own story.

Of their own story, yes.

Adam, I can assure you, you are not a side kick. You’re winning Olympic medals, dude. That’s so funny, but that’s society putting that in your head.

Totally. And it’s like your own expectation of what you’re capable of, right?

Okay. We’re jumping ahead to season 26 of Dancing in the Stars, which first off, which was probably one of the most competitive seasons-

I mean, it was very good.

But I mean, there were …

Just athletes.

… let’s say international level athletes, all competing. And I know it was a shorter version, but going into that, what did you think your chances were?

I mean, I really didn’t think about it. Again, it felt like it was right off of the Olympics. So I was like, “Oh, this is just a continuation of like that experience.” So I remember thinking like, “Oh, it’ll be easier for me.” Truly the only advantage I had was that I’ve worn a costume before. And then I had no idea. My best way to describe doing Dancing With the Stars, is if you have a week to learn a sentence in a different language, and you can master it and then you’ll know it. And you’ll know that one sentence, but you don’t know any other fucking words, and you don’t know anything else. You don’t have a basic understanding of the vocabulary or anything, but you’re able to get this one sentence down, and that’s truly what it is.

Do you credit the fact that you guys won, a lot to Jenna?

Oh, totally. I mean, because she’s an amazing teacher. It’s again like when you have great teachers, it makes the work so much easier, you enjoy it and, yeah, my partner Jenna was absolutely the best.

Yeah. You still keep in touch with her?

Yes.

Yeah?

Yes.

Okay. What about Tanya?

What about Tanya? What do you want to know? I’ll tell you anything.

Had you met her prior to that point?

No, because in skating Tanya Harding is like the boogie monster.

Still to this day?

Yeah. She’s not allowed at events. She’s not allowed to coach. She’s not allowed to be present. She’s banned. Completely banned. So she’s truly like the big bad Wolf.

Did you get some time with her?

A little bit.

How was that? What were your impressions? I’m putting you on the spot here. No comment is totally [crosstalk].

I mean, what do you think? Like white trash, But I am white trash, so I can say that. It was like any lady I would’ve met in Scranton. Right? Fair?

I’m sure you just made a lot of enemies in Scranton with that comment.

I already had them.

Okay. Okay. As we sort of wind down in this podcast, you’re 32 years old.

I know.

I say that and I’m like, “It’s just so damn young.” And I see the people in the crowd are like shaking their heads. What’s important to you moving forward? You’ve got to be thinking of that. You’ve already cemented your legacy, by one, the Olympics, by two, having the moral courage to be the first openly gay athlete. Where do you go from here?

That’s a great question. I like turn into a pool of water. When I think of when I had the most success as an athlete, I focus on what I enjoyed the most from those experiences. And the experiences that I’ve had since, I’ve been able to use a lot of the tools that I’ve learned as an athlete. Like I really enjoyed the planning, the training, but I’ve always loved performing in front of people. I’ve always loved making people laugh, and I’ve had a lot of opportunities to kind of go more into the entertainment world, and I’ve loved it and I’ve enjoyed it so much. Some work doesn’t, but some does feel like super purposeful, and one thing I’m able to do, I feel like I’m able to like no matter who the person is or whatever, I feel like I’m able to connect with like anybody. I do truly feel like I could walk into any room and leave and be friends with everybody. And I want to be able to continue to do that and to be able to keep doing things that I really enjoy.

You’ve never met a stranger.

No, that’s a great way of putting it. Yeah.

So media and going down that pathway, is something of the interest to you and-

Yes. Yeah. I love it. I’m really grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had, but all of them I’ve enjoyed so much.

You’ve got the personality, I have no doubt that you’re way ahead, but a good mentor of mine said, “Mike, you’ve got a face for radio and a voice for TV.” So I guess I’m screwed. And you are recently married?

Yeah.

How’s that? How’s that? So you met your husband over Tinder.

Yes. I did give.

Give the quick story there, because that is just the new norm.

So a few years ago I was in … He’s from Finland, so I was in Finland, and I was at a competition. Obviously, I told you, super focused on Tinder and we matched. We never met, and then we talked for months, and then we finally met, and then …

Where did you guys meet? he came to the States?

We met at LAX …

Okay.

At the airport. And at first I didn’t know, that sounds like a bad idea, right?

It sounds like a bad idea, but if you canvas so many people that have flown men or women in from far. Yeah, it’s a gamble. Anything’s a gamble.

Life is a gamble.

Going on a first date with somebody you meet at the bar, from that quick interaction, that’s a gamble.

That’s also a gamble. Yeah. That’s the original Tinder, meeting someone at a bar.

All that Tinder and Bumble have done, is expedite the process. A lot of people are like, “Yeah, hey, that’s not a way to meet somebody.” No, it’s absolutely a way to meet somebody, it’s [crosstalk]. It expedites the process.

Yes.

And here’s the other thing too. My wife talked about this all the time. We didn’t meet on Tinder or Bumble, but we both were on it is, anyone who tells you that attraction is not the first ingredient, is lying through their teeth.

Yeah.

You don’t look at a girl across the bar and says, “Hey, I’m not physically attracted to her, but I bet she’s got a great personality.”

I know. Here’s the thing, I’ll tell you though, about my Tinder profile. My now husband, was like, “I remember looking at your pictures and you had such a beautiful smile.” That smile, I had Photoshopped because I was starting my Invisalign, and I was like, “I’ll just kind of move my teeth around to the way that I know they’ll end up.” Eventually, that was my smile, but at the time it wasn’t.

When your husband on Tinder, had you already won the …

So we Met on Tinder before the Olympics, and we met in person after.

Okay.

Yeah. And he’s told me that it was a very odd experience …

To watch you on TV?

Well, it was all of a sudden, one day he saw the newspaper in Finland and I was on the cover of it. And he was like, “This is this guy from Tinder?” So it’s funny to hear his perspective of everything, because I truly was just some random person, we were talking with each other. Yeah, his perspective of it is very interesting.

Did you have any competition photos on your profile?

No.

No.

I had one or two skate, and I think I had one skating one where I was on the ice, because I was like, “Maybe that’ll work.” It didn’t really work. I mean it worked eventually, I got a husband out of it.

So he sees you in the front page. I mean that’s just points. That’s points.

Yeah.

I tried that with my wife, I leaned in on our first date. I’m like, “Hey, let me tell you something.” Cause I was at the time still, I was still an [inaudible]. I’m like, “Hey, I’m a Navy SEAL.” And she looked at me and she’s like, “Oh, awesome.” Had no clue what it is. It was the first time that I had ever gone on date with a girl that didn’t know what it was. And I had to be myself from there, and so it was just a real struggle from that point.

Well, because with JP and I, I was like, “We’re never going to meet, so I don’t care.” So we would talk and I would truly be actually honest for the first time. We just would ask each other intense questions, and I would actually answer them super honestly, because I was like, “I’m never going to meet this person.” And then obviously we became very close because of just really having no guard up from the beginning.

How’s he adjusting to the L.A. life?

He loves it.

He loves it?

Yeah. He loves it.

Where where did he live before?

He lived in Helsinki before.

Okay, so he came from a larger city.

Yeah.

Okay.

No loves it. And we live outside of the craziness of Hollywood.

Yeah. Pasadena.

Yeah, Pasadena. Pasadena’s great. So it’s very walkable, so it’s my favorite part of California.

Except for the taxes.

Exactly. I don’t love those. I’m still finding a way to not pay them, but it’s not working.

It is every American’s duty to pay as less taxes as possible.

Hundred percent.

Hundred percent.

Yeah. Anything you can write off. If anybody here has any extra receipts, I will take them. You and I will use them.

You just put a bullseye on your back for the IRS.

It’s okay.

You’re getting audited in 2022.

I know, I know it.

You heard it first here. Well, as we close out, again, we ask two questions for the listeners.

Okay.

Again, our everyday warriors, warriors within the respected professions that are trying to live their best lives, and you’ve lived a multitude of lifetimes within your 32 years. How will Adam measure if he’s lived a fulfilling, purposeful, impactful life? When you’re 70, what is it that you’re going to look back and be like, “I lived well>:

I’m 32, hopefully there’s many more years of me to do things that I’ll be proud of, but for what I’ve done so far, I’m very proud of it. And sometimes I think about, like, I can’t believe that in those moments actually stepped up to the plate. It feels unreal, and it feels like I don’t know how I did that, but I think for what I’ve done so far, I’m very proud of. And I think that I won’t focus too hard on what I want my legacy to be, or whatever I want to leave behind. I feel like life has led me to circumstances where I could either take advantage of them or not, and I think that that’s what will continue to happen.

My old man, again, who’s been right about 99% of the things, and he’s born and raised in San Francisco, built his own little empire. Good, good man, and my finest man said, and he saw me struggling. “Life is a mystery to be lived, not a puzzle to be solved.

Yes.

So just take it as it comes. Lastly, again, we all have fundamental principles by which we live our lives. What are those one to three principles, your keys to success up to this point, that you’ve lived your life by, that maybe myself can take on board to live a better life?

I think there’s two things that I take with me to everything that I do, and the first one is that nobody cares. Because everybody’s so focused about what does everybody else think, that when you finally realize like, oh, everybody’s thinking that. They don’t care about what you’re doing. And even if they talk shit about you, they’re going to do it for five minutes. Even if they’re railing you behind your back, and you have no idea, it’s only for five minutes and then it’s done. Then they really don’t care. And I think that I always look to people who I seemingly think don’t care what people think, and I really admire them, and I’m like, “Yeah, I should live more like that.”

When did you come to that realization though? What age?

I would say I started caring less probably five years ago. And obviously there have been times where I’ve cared more, and it’s you have to get to a realization again of like, just let it go. It doesn’t matter that much. And the other thing is, go into every situation like you have nothing to lose. And every time I feel like I have nothing to lose, it’s that letting go of the fear of failure. And when I’m able to do that, I feel if things don’t go the way that I want, it’s okay, I can learn from it, but I never see it as something bad. And I used to see it as something bad. So those are the two things that I take with me into everything that I do.

So you see the upside of failure now? It’s part of the process of life?

Totally. Yes. 100%.

Well, Adam, thank you for joining us for this episode of the Everyday Warrior. First off, from all of America, thank you for representing our nation, and kicking ass, and more so thank you for the moral courage for doing, on the social side what you think is right, for a lot of young men and women that look up to you man. Thank you and I mean that.

Oh well, thank you. And thank you for your service. I …

Well, dude, I was happy to do it. Trust me, I was surrounded by men and women that were better than me. So to all the listeners, thank you for joining us on this episode of the Everyday Warrior podcast, brought to you by Men's Journal.

I’ll be picking it up, don’t worry.

I would sign it for you, but actually the value of the magazine goes down when I sign it.

I doubt that.

We had an expedition where we all skydived into the Mount Everest region, which was cool. I was definitely nervous as hell, cause I just had a hip replacement. But Men’s Journal, why I took this deal and I love this company is it’s packed with amazing features on health and fitness, which are both important to both of us, even more so with my thing, adventure and travel. Are you much of a traveler?

You know, yeah. Unconvincing, right?

Do you wish you had traveled more?

I should travel more. Yes.

Yeah. As everyone should. And even traveling, if you only have a budget to go from California to somewhere in Nevada or Arizona-

Yeah, totally. Yes.

… do it. We also cover style. The coolest gear hit in the market, and I’ve got to ask you, what is that one device you always have on you? Other than your cell phone, that’s the easy answer.

Okay. Device I always have with me. I mean, it’s cell phone oriented. My laptop, I need to have my laptop around, or a portable charger.

You said a portable charger …

Yeah.

… is your everyday carrier?

Does that work for you?

I’d agree.

Thank you.

I’d agree.

Okay.

All right. And [inaudible], next time, I’m Mike Sarraille your host. Thanks for joining us.