The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of the American sports calendar. The two best teams in the NFL duking it out in front of hundreds of millions of people to crown a champion. Eleven players on each side of the ball fighting as hard as they can to win. That’s why we took a look at the best Super Bowl games of all time.

Sure, sometimes the game ends up a dud. It was probably awesome for Seattle residents when the Seahawks demolished the Broncos 43–8 in 2014, even if the commercials were higher quality than the football being played—but more often than not, the matchups are entertaining and fun.

And the best of those matchups are the ones that aren’t decided until the fourth quarter—or the final seconds of the game. There’s nothing quite like watching a team put all their hopes and dreams on the line to gut out a win as time expires.

Here’s a look at the most exciting Super Bowl games of all time.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!