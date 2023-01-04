1. Super Bowl LI, Patriots vs. Falcons, 2017

The first Super Bowl to go into overtime didn’t disappoint. After going down 28–3 and appearing dead in the water, the New England Patriots stormed back, scoring 25 unanswered points. That sent the game into an extra frame before the Pats notched the game-winning touchdown on a run by running back James White.

Tom Brady orchestrated the comeback by throwing for more than 400 yards and the Patriots buried some David Tyree demons (see previous slide) by making an impossible-looking catch of their own—that came from Julian Edelman in the fourth quarter. The Falcons got an unbelievable catch from Julio Jones late in the game, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Patriots. Super Bowl LI granted Brady and Bill Belichick their fifth Super Bowl ring, an NFL record.

