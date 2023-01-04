12. Super Bowl X, Steelers vs. Cowboys, 1976

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the Super Bowl against the Dallas Cowboys looking to win back-to-back titles behind their “Steel Curtain” defense. Steelers wideout Lynn Swann was expected to miss the game after suffering an injury in the previous round of the playoffs, but he battled through pain to make four catches for 161 yards, including a legendary 64-yard acrobatic catch that he pulled in as he was falling to the ground.

The Steelers were leading 21–17 when Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach tried to drive the team down the field for a game-winning touchdown. On third down with less than 30 seconds left, Staubach attempted to hit Percy Howard for a score, but the ball was tipped and landed in the hands of Steelers defender Glen Edwards, sealing the victory for Pittsburgh.

