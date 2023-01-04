13. Super Bowl XXXVIII, Patriots vs. Panthers, 2004

The matchup between the Patriots and Panthers was a high-scoring, offensively entertaining affair—the teams combined for more than 800 yards of offense and 61 points even though neither side scored in the first and third quarters. The Panthers were in the Super Bowl for the first time and were underdogs to Tom Brady and the Patriots, but scrappy quarterback Jake Delhomme kept things close, tying the game 29–29 with a 31-yard touchdown pass to receiver Ricky Proehl.

With just over a minute left to play, it looked like this would be the first Super Bowl game to go into overtime—but Brady had something to say about that. The quarterback drove the Pats down the field, setting up Adam Vinatieri for a game-winning 41-yard field goal with less than 10 seconds left. His kick gave the Patriots a 32–29 victory and their second championship in three years.

