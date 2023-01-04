14. Super Bowl LIV, 49ers vs. Chiefs, 2020

The final score in this one—Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20—misrepresents how close it was and how significant a comeback the Chiefs had to pull off to get their championship rings. The 49ers led 20–10 halfway through the fourth quarter, but then Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, and the KC offense went to work. The game turned when Mahomes, still down 10, found Hill for a 44-yard completion on third-and-15. The Chiefs converted that into a touchdown, then got a stop and scored again to get ahead with just under three minutes left. The Chiefs’ often-maligned defense then turned the ball over on downs, and a 38-yard Damian Williams touchdown run made the final score a two-possession margin.

There have been closer Super Bowls, and there have been bigger Super Bowl comebacks. But there’s never been a Super Bowl that flipped as sharply and as quickly as Super Bowl LIV.

