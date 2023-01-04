15. Super Bowl XXXIX, Eagles vs. Patriots, 2005

The first of two Eagles–Patriots Super Bowls in the 21st century went to New England. This matchup had everything. On the one hand, the Tom Brady-led Pats were gunning for their third Super Bowl in four years. On the other sideline, the Eagles had quarterback Donovan McNabb and receiver Terrell Owens at the height of their powers. Owens had been injured leading up to the game, but he suited up and turned in a nine-catch, 122-yard performance to keep the Eagles in the game.

It wasn’t enough. The Patriots prevailed 24–21 thanks to a clean performance from Brady and a big receiving day from Deion Branch, who had 133 yards. For the third time in three New England Super Bowl wins, Adam Vinatieri kicked the winning field goal, though this one came earlier in the fourth quarter than some of those you’ll read about below.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!