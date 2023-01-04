2. Super Bowl XLII, Giants vs. Patriots, 2008

The New England Patriots rolled into the Super Bowl with an 18–0 record and the chance to go down in history as the first undefeated team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins to win a championship. Tom Brady and Randy Moss each had record-setting seasons for the Pats—Moss had 23 touchdown receptions, Brady 50 touchdown passes—but none of that mattered once the teams faced off at University of Phoenix Stadium.

After a not-so-exciting first three quarters that saw a combined 10 points for the two teams, things really started to heat up in the fourth quarter. The Giants took a 10–7 lead after a touchdown pass from Eli Manning to David Tyree (don’t forget that name) before the Patriots stormed back with a touchdown pass to—who else?—Moss, which gave them a 14–10 lead. With just over two minutes remaining, the Patriots’ perfect season was within reach, but the Giants weren’t done yet.

On third-and-five with the Giants’ season hanging in the balance, Manning took the snap and immediately found himself hounded by three Patriots players. Jarvis Green and Richard Seymour each had a hand on Manning’s jersey, but the quarterback somehow broke free of the pressure and launched a deep ball toward Tyree for what many call the greatest play in Super Bowl history: Tyree made a one-handed catch and pinned the ball against his helmet, giving the Giants the first down. A few plays later, Manning hit Plaxico Burress in the end zone for what would be the game-winning touchdown. Perfect season over. Giants win.

