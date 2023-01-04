3. Super Bowl XXXIV, Rams vs. Titans, 2000

The 2000 Rams offense was one of the best of all time. In the Super Bowl, “The Greatest Show On Turf” piled up a 16–0 lead over the Titans in the third quarter, looking as dominant as ever. But Steve McNair and the Tennessee offense battled back, eventually tying up the game with just over two minutes to play. Kurt Warner hit Isaac Bruce on a deep touchdown pass to take the lead, giving the Titans one last chance to even things up.

The team drove down the field, and with just six seconds remaining, McNair hit Kevin Dyson with a pass at the five-yard line—Dyson had some daylight, and for a second it looked like the Titans were going to tie the game and send it to overtime.

Not so fast: Linebacker Mike Jones hit Dyson as he stretched the ball toward the end zone, and he landed just one yard short. “The Tackle,” as Jones’ hit was soon dubbed, sealed the victory for the Rams.

