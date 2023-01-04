4. Super Bowl XLIX, Patriots vs. Seahawks, 2015

Something about University of Phoenix Stadium must bring out the best of NFL teams.

After the devastating loss to the Giants in 2008, the New England Patriots were back in Glendale, looking to exorcise their demons (a.k.a. David Tyree) against the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. The two best teams in the NFL that season battled back and forth into the final two minutes, with the Pats leading the Seahawks 28–24.

Here it was, a chance for the Pats to make up for their previous loss to the Giants at the scene of the crime—until Jermaine Kearse made an amazing, circus-like catch to set up the Seahawks in the redzone. Patriots fans everywhere were thinking: “We’ve seen this story before.”

Russell Wilson had the Seahawks on the one-yard line. You hand it off to Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch and win the game, right? Instead, Wilson tried to hit Ricardo Lockette on a slant pass, which was intercepted by defensive back Malcolm Butler, who sealed the game for the Patriots with one of the most exciting finishes in NFL history.

