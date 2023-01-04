8. Super Bowl XLIII, Steelers vs. Cardinals, 2009

Just one year after the amazing comeback by the Giants over the Patriots in 2008, the Steelers and Cardinals put on one of the most thrilling Super Bowl matchups ever. The game featured a 100-yard interception return by Steelers linebacker James Harrison, a dominating performance from Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald, and a fantastic, toe-tapping game-winning touchdown catch from Steelers receiver Santonio Holmes.

Fitzgerald helped the Cardinals take a late lead after a 64-yard TD catch with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers refused to give up. Holmes made his TD grab with 35 seconds left, helping Pittsburgh win its sixth Super Bowl.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!