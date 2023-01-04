9. Super Bowl III, Jets vs. Colts, 1969

Even before this game started, there was plenty of intrigue. The New York Jets were considered heavy underdogs because they were an AFL team, but quarterback Joe Namath didn’t care about that. “Broadway Joe” made a victory guarantee three days before the game and he backed it up—the Jets opened up a 16–0 lead and only allowed a fourth-quarter touchdown by backup quarterback Johnny Unitas on their way to victory. This was technically the first Super Bowl—previous title games were called the “AFL-NFL World Championship Game.” As of the 2022 season, this remains the Jets’ only Super Bowl appearance.

