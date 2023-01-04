7. Super Bowl LII, Eagles vs. Patriots, 2018

When the Eagles and Patriots met for a second time in a Super Bowl (13 years after their first meeting), the Eagles got their revenge. And they did so in style. Shortly before halftime, the Eagles dialed up one of the most famous plays in Super Bowl history, a reverse pass to quarterback Nick Foles, who caught it for a touchdown on fourth down. The play is now known as “the Philly Special.”

The final score was 41–33. Foles, a backup quarterback playing for injured superstar Carson Wentz, got the win over the legendary Brady, whom the Eagles strip-sacked in the fourth quarter while the Patriots were trying to tie the game. The victory gave a passionate Philly fanbase its first Lombardi Trophy.

