10. Super Bowl XXV, Giants vs. Bills, 1991
If you want to torment a Buffalo Bills fan, just say the words “wide right.”
After scoring 51 points the previous week, the Bills came up against a strong Giants defense, run by then-defensive coordinator Bill Belichick. New York bottled up Jim Kelly and the Bills, but Buffalo was in position to win the game at the very end: The Bills were down 20–19 with four seconds left. Kicker Scott Norwood came out for a 47-yard field goal attempt, but his kick sailed wide right, giving the Giants the victory and the Bills a heartbreaking loss. Buffalo would appear in three straight Super Bowls following this one—and lose each time.
