11. Super Bowl XXXVI, Patriots vs. Rams, 2002

NFL fans know Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the Patriots as perennial Super Bowl contenders, but back in 2002, the team was a heavy underdog against Kurt Warner and the Rams.

Stunningly, the Patriots defense mostly shut down the St. Louis offense—known as the “The Greatest Show on Turf” after leading the league in total offense, passing yards, and passing touchdowns. The Rams were trailing 17–3 in the fourth quarter, but Warner battled back, leading the Rams on two scoring drives to tie the game at 17 with less than two minutes remaining. The Patriots, with zero timeouts left, drove down the field to set up a game-winning field goal attempt from Adam Vinatieri, who pushed through the 48-yard kick as time expired to give the Pats their first Super Bowl championship.

