For most athletes, there’s no tougher challenge than performing under pressure. When a game, series, or championship is on the line, it can be extremely hard for some athletes to focus. But for certain players, no moment was ever too big. Here’s a look at the most clutch baseball players of all time, including names like Derek Jeter, Albert Pujols, David Ortiz, and Mariano Rivera.

Whether it was hitting a walk-off home run, pitching their team through a jam, or winning a World Series, these players always seemed to make the big play when their team needed it the most. They’re the “go-to” guys, the ones managers relied on when the scenario seemed impossible.

Here are the most clutch baseball players of all time.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!