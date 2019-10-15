Derek Jeter, Yankees

UPDATE: Derek Jeter is now a Hall of Fame player. The Yankees star received 99.7 percent of the vote, with one HOF voter leaving him off. Jeter put up great stats through his career, but part of his HOF resume was the fact that he was one of the most clutch players of all time.

The New York Yankees shortstop proved to be one of the most clutch players in baseball history while helping the Yanks win five World Series titles before hanging up his cleats. No matter the situation, the captain always seemed to deliver. Jeter did it with his bat—his 200 hits, 111 runs, 32 doubles, and 158 games played ranks first among all players in postseason play—and he also got it done with his glove, earning the nickname “Captain Clutch.”

The 14-time All-Star cemented his status when he made one of the most amazing plays of all time against the Oakland Athletics in the 2001 ALDS: Running across the infield from his position—something shortstops rarely do in this situation—to cut off a throw from the outfield, and then flipping the ball to catcher Jorge Posada, who was able to tag out Jeremy Giambi in a stunning turn of events. The throw missed two cutoff men and likely would have been too late for the tag had Jeter not stepped in—thus “The Flip” was born.

Jeter earned the nickname “Mr. November” after hitting a game-winning home run in Game 4 of the 2001 World Series, and he brought home the 2000 World Series MVP after posting a .409 average and two home runs against the rival Mets. Jeter always seemed to perform when the pressure was at its highest—no wonder he had a .321 career batting average in the World Series.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!