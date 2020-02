View this post on Instagram

After @gabrielmedina unfollowed and then blocked @caioibelli on Instagram, he’s taken things a step further to let Caio know that if he does anything in their upcoming heat at Pipeline, Medina’s mom is totally going to call Caio’s mom. The potential @wsl world title deciding heat comes after the infamous battle in Portugal where Gabriel misunderstood one of professional surfing’s most basic rules - priority. What followed has rocked the surfing world to its core. We’ve seen açai thrown and faces splashed, but never has someone gone so far as to reach for the unfollow and block buttons on social media. With no other recourse left and hours spent listening to @champagnepapi and @badgalriri poetic hit single ‘take care’, the only possible avenue for Gabe is to get his mom on standby on the beach.