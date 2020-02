View this post on Instagram

Tyler Newton driving through one of the better Backdoor waves of the season this past November || This morning was super scary to swim; the current was relentlessly pulling into Backdoor on a very shifty swell and my little legs were getting awfully tired trying to stay where I needed to be || I didn’t get too many photos but the light and water color of this one made it all worth it 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 || Shot for @surfer_magazine @tylernewts