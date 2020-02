View this post on Instagram

⁣Tourist Season⁣ ⁣ ⁣ The Planet of Swali is renowned for long left hand point breaks that barrel over sharp reef with fluctuating tides.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ This stretch of coast pictured is known as the Mukit with famed waves such as Gudang, Incredibles and Bintang.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ Swali is also known for its crowds that come from planets afar to sample some of the finest waves available.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ With the diverse range of surfers from galaxies apart coupled with the planets powerful energy portals cultural differences become very apparent in the water. Travelling surfers should always be respectful of the planet’s local residents who have a unique connection with Swali’s powerful life force which is attributed to its volcanic activity and spiritual vortexes.⁣ ⁣ ⁣ This is a collaboration Mike Veriker, check out his sick gallery ⁣@m__g__v #balisurf #padang ⁣#impossibles #bingin #tradewinds ⁣