MMA Strong: The Best-Built Bodies and Fittest Fighters in the UFC

Conor McGregor

The Irish fighter has risen up the ranks to become the top UFC superstar in the game, and it’s because of his versatile skills in the Octagon. McGregor has competed at the featherweight, lightweight and welterweight levels. With a tattooed 5’9” frame and a comfort fighting at a weight from 145 to 170 lbs, McGregor intimidates opponents with his imposing ferocity and well-defined six-pack.

He’s loud, he’s brash, he’s confident—and he’s not afraid of anyone in the ring. McGregor’s combination of speed and power—plus his signature southpaw technique that often stymies conventional fighters—is hard to match: He pulled the fastest knockout in UFC history against Jose Aldo, taking him down in just 13 seconds.