10. Ichiro Suzuki, Baseball

Ichiro Suzuki has proven to be an ageless wonder as a baseball player—at 42 years old, he’s basically an every-game player for the Miami Marlins. The former Seattle Mariners star continues to man the outfield with the same vigor and Gold Glove-caliber defense that he mustered when he made his MLB debut at 27. Suzuki reached 3,000 career MLB hits during the 2016 season, a mark that only 29 other players had reached before him—plus, he did it in the most Ichiro-like way possible: Suzuki smashed a ball to deep right-field—showing off the power he still has at his age—knocking it off the wall before racing into third base for a triple.

Suzuki’s age also made for some fun when the Marlins took on the New York Mets on August 31, 2016, as Suzuki faced off against fellow over-40 pal Bartolo Colon. The duo combined to have the oldest batter-pitcher matchup (86 years, 48 days old) since Jamie Moyer (another over-40 list member) faced Henry Blanco during the 2012 season.

Ichiro keeps hitting milestones the longer he plays: After starting in centerfield for the Marlins against the Cubs during the 2017 season, Suzuki became the oldest player (at 43 years and 246 days old) to start at that position by an MLB team since 1900, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

