Bonus: Satchel Paige, Baseball

Paige spent 18 years playing in the Negro Leagues before getting his shot to play in the MLB at the age of 42. The Kansas City, Missouri native had already established himself as one of the most skilled pitchers of all time and he continued that in the majors, posting a solid 3.29 ERA in six seasons playing for the Cleveland Indians, St. Louis Browns, and Kansas City Athletics. Paige pitched his final game at the age of 59 while playing for the A’s in 1965, giving up just one hit in three innings. When it was all said and done, Paige pitched for 40 years in professional baseball.

