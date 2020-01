3. Brett Favre, Football

Brett Favre is one of the toughest athletes of all-time, and he played in the NFL past his 40th birthday. After spending a large part of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Favre went to the Jets at age 39, and then at the age of 40 (and later 41) he played with the Minnesota Vikings. As of 2010, Favre remains the only quarterback over 40 to win a playoff game.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!