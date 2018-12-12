4. Bartolo Colon, Baseball

“Big Sexy” has defied expectations of what an athlete can do after his 40th birthday. The 5’11”, 285-pound righty has been with the New York Mets for three seasons (2014-16), helping the team make the World Series in 2015 while going 14-13 record with a 4.16 ERA. The well-rounded pitcher has also shown off his bat skills—on May 7, 2016, Colon became the oldest player in baseball history to hit his first career home run at 42 years and 349 days old. Colon won the AL Cy Young Award back in 2005, but like wine, he has gotten better with age, making the 2016 All-Star team at the ripe age of 43.

