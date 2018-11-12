4. Roger Federer, Tennis

Okay, so he’s not quite 40 yet, he’s 38 and will be 40 in August 2021 —but that’s basically 100 in tennis years.

Federer continues to play at a wildly high level for his age, making the 2017 Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal and beating him for yet another major title. Federer became the oldest player to reach a Grand Slam final since 1974—remember, this is a sport routinely dominated by teenagers—and just like that, a classic rivalry was renewed. Federer is in amazing shape for a player pushing towards the big 4-0: He’s still able to track down hard forehands along the baseline and has a great serve to go along with it. Federer already is one of the all-time greats, but his longevity makes him even more of a legend on the court.

Making his career even more amazing: Federer won his eighth Wimbledon title in 2017, a record for one player at that major. It was his 19th career Grand Slam, also a record. Federer really is an ageless wonder.