5. Bernard Lagat, Olympic Running

The 41-year-old qualified for his fifth Olympics after a stunning come-from-behind victory in the the 5,000 meters at the U.S. trials for Rio 2016. The veteran ran like an athlete half his age—recording a 52.8-second final lap—to take first place in the event. Lagat was able to vault ahead of fellow Olympian Galen Rupp, who was leading with less than 500 meters to go after already qualifying for the U.S. team in the 10,000 meters and the marathon.

