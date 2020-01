6. Gordie Howe, Hockey

“Mr. Hockey” was one of the toughest players in the NHL for the duration of his career—and that’s saying something, considering Howe played in professional games over five decades. How made the All-Star team twice after turning 40, and after making his final NHL appearance at 52, the Detroit Red Wings legend suited up for the IHL’s Detroit Vipers in 1997 at the age of 69.

