8. Jamie Moyer, Baseball

The soft-throwing lefty pitched until he was 49, becoming the oldest pitcher in MLB history to win a game and record an RBI. The longtime Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher played for eight teams in his 25-year career, winning 269 games with a fastball that basically only hit the low 80s. Moyer used his deft touch around the strike zone to survive, although he finished his career with the most home runs allowed by a pitcher with 522.

