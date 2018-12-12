2. Tiger Woods, Golf

After basically being out of golf for the last two years with back injuries and other related issues, the 42-year-old golfer came back in a big way. 2018 showed that Tiger Woods can still play on the PGA Tour, and he solidified that with a win at the Tour Championship, his first since 2013 on the tour. Woods now will be looking to add another major to his trophy case over the 2019 season if he can keep up this form at 43 years old and beyond. UPDATE: Tiger won The Masters in 2019, showing he can still get it done.

