13. Vince Carter, Basketball

Vince Carter can still fly. As one of the best dunkers in the NBA in the early days of his career, Carter made highlight-reel plays for over a decade while playing with the Raptors and Nets. But despite getting older, Carter has been able to stick around in the NBA, playing for the Magic, Suns, Mavericks, Grizzlies, and in 2017-18 at the age of 40, the Sacramento Kings. Carter can still dunk—and he wants to keep playing. Update: Carter played for the Hawks in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, and once it turned to 2020, Carter is the first player to play in the NBA in four different decades.

