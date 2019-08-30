The centennial season of the NFL is upon us. On Sept. 5, the Chicago Bears will battle the Green Bay Packers in the first game of the season, which will extend until Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2019. There’s plenty worth speculating on—from the continued rise of sports gambling to what might be Aaron Rodgers‘ best season to date—and everyone has their own NFL predictions.

We looked at the season (and the Super Bowl) looming on the horizon to bring you 15 NFL predictions of our own. Here’s how we think the 2019–20 NFL season will play out.