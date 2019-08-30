1. The Patriots Will Not Win the Super Bowl

The last NFL team to repeat as champions was the Patriots in 2004 and ’05, and there’s a good reason no one has done it since. In the modern NFL, it’s just easier to come out of nowhere and reach the Super Bowl than it is to keep your momentum going in consecutive seasons. So if not New England, who? The key ingredient in the current formula seems to be offensive firepower and defensive depth—the ability to withstand waves of injuries. The Cleveland Browns are the fashionable pick, but they’re still too raw and too thin. That leaves the Indianapolis Colts. They lost in the divisional playoffs last season, but, with Andrew Luck’s rebuilt arm and defensive Rookie of the Year Darius Leonard’s explosiveness, a Super Bowl ring is within easy reach.