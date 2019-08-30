10. The NFL Will Hold Out on Gambling

It’s unprecedented for NFL franchise owners to turn down money that they could otherwise be swimming in. And yet, unlike the NBA and MLB, which have both cut deals with casinos for a piece of the action now that sports gambling is legal, the NFL hasn’t really budged. One key reason is injuries: There’s no way to regulate betting on football without full and reliable injury updates, and that intel is the last thing any team wants to give up. As long as winning still matters in the NFL, gambling will have to wait.