11. The Most Bloodthirsty Rivalries Will Get Extra Thirsty

It’s kind of a neato serendipity: Lots of the teams that are bound to be among the league’s best this year just so happen to really hate one another. The Bears and the Packers will kick off the season in Chicago on September 5. The Saints and the Falcons will conduct one of their biannual brawls on national TV during prime time on Thanksgiving night. The Rams and the Seahawks seem to play at least one classic game every season, and this time their traditional dynamic is flipped: Los Angeles is entrenched as the class of the conference, and Seattle is the team full of snarling young players trying to take down the defending champs. What’s more, on November 10, the Jets will put their one-game winning streak over the Giants on the line Le’Veon vs. Saquon!—in their first regular-season meeting since 2015. May the least bad New York football franchise win.