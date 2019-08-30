12. Cam Newton Will Be the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year

Despite a shoulder injury that required surgery in January, the league’s most consistently unrated quarterback had his most consistent season, topping his career best completion percentage by 6 percent. Which is a lot. Now Newton is armed with a pair of young, dynamic playmakers, in Christian McCaffrey (third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage) and field-stretching wideout DJ Moore. Carolina plays in arguably the league’s toughest division, but that’ll only bring out the best in Cam.