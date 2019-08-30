Sports

15 Bold, Brilliant, and Totally Bankable NFL Predictions 2019

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton at practice in Spartanburg, SC
15
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton at practice in Spartanburg, SC

12. Cam Newton Will Be the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year

Despite a shoulder injury that required surgery in January, the league’s most consistently unrated quarterback had his most consistent season, topping his career best completion percentage by 6 percent. Which is a lot. Now Newton is armed with a pair of young, dynamic playmakers, in Christian McCaffrey (third in the NFL in yards from scrimmage) and field-stretching wideout DJ Moore. Carolina plays in arguably the league’s toughest division, but that’ll only bring out the best in Cam.

