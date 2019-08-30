Sports

15 Bold, Brilliant, and Totally Bankable NFL Predictions 2019

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt at a preseason game in Tampa, FL in 2019
15
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt at a preseason game in Tampa, FL in 2019Jason Behnken/AP/Shutterstock / Shutterstock 12 / 15

13. Karma Will Finally Catch Up With Kansas City

The Chiefs had the league’s best offense last year, and it was powered by two guys who should’ve never been on the team. Running back Kareem Hunt played for half of the season before the Chiefs got around to dealing with a video of him kicking a defenseless woman in a hotel lobby. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, meanwhile, might have broken his 3-year-old son’s arm, then bullied the child’s mother into lying about it. Hunt is gone now, but the football gods are just getting started with the Chiefs.

Back to top
More from Sports