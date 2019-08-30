13. Karma Will Finally Catch Up With Kansas City

The Chiefs had the league’s best offense last year, and it was powered by two guys who should’ve never been on the team. Running back Kareem Hunt played for half of the season before the Chiefs got around to dealing with a video of him kicking a defenseless woman in a hotel lobby. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, meanwhile, might have broken his 3-year-old son’s arm, then bullied the child’s mother into lying about it. Hunt is gone now, but the football gods are just getting started with the Chiefs.