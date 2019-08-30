14. The Halftime Show Will Be Super Lame

Colin Kaepernick’s fate changed black celebrities’ relationship with the NFL. Last season, Jay-Z, Cardi B, and Rihanna each reportedly declined offers to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, while Travis Scott consented only after the league, which doesn’t pay halftime acts, agreed to donate $500,000 to a social-justice nonprofit. This season, the league will likely have to strike similar deals—or settle for artists who’ll still take the free gig. And since the NFL doesn’t like spending cash it could pocket, this year’s co-headliners will be Florida Georgia Line and Pitbull.

Halftime Show Highs and Lows

GOAT: Prince (2007)

A+: Coldplay, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars (2016)

SOLID: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (2009)

MEH: Katy Perry (2015)

UGH: Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias (2000)

NO, NO, NO, NO: Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, the Judds (1994)

DUMPSTER FIRE: Maroon 5 (2019)