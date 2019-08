2. Aaron Rodgers Will Have the Best Season of His Career

Rodgers turns 36 in December, but he’s still the game’s most gifted quarterback. Now he’s seething with everyone-wrote-me-off fury and, for the first time, has a creative offensive coach, in Matt LaFleur. Plus, he’s just a goddamn dragon: He threw for the second-most yards of his career last season and just two—two!—interceptions. He’s going to smoke the NFL this season like it’s King’s Landing.