3. One of the “Greatest Generation” QBs Will Finally Fall Off a Cliff

Tom Brady is 42. Drew Brees is 40. Ben Roethlisberger is 37. This means that the end is nigh for all of them, and for at least one of them, it’ll come this season. (Aaron Rodgers turns 36 soon but, as stated, should dominate.) With any luck, Big Ben will fade first. He has always had better weapons than all the others, yet he’s the only “unquestioned leader” of his team (in his GM’s words) who makes a habit of throwing his playmakers under the bus. Last season alone he publicly called out wide receiver Antonio Brown and tailback Le’Veon Bell; go figure, neither is with the team this season. Roethlisberger is also the only star QB who has held his team hostage with a retirement threat to leverage a new contract. Oh, and he’s also the only one who’s been accused of rape. Twice. Please let this be the season that karma catches up with him.