4. At Least One Terrible Team From Last Season Will Make the Playoffs

The Browns don’t count because they were basically a playoff team down the stretch, after handing Baker Mayfield the keys to the franchise. The Raiders won’t make the playoffs, since they’re still the Raiders. The 49ers are the trendy pick, thanks to the return of very handsome QB Jimmy Garoppolo from a knee injury—except that Garoppolo’s injury is also the reason why it won’t be the 49ers. It’ll be Tampa Bay, because they already had talent and now they’ve got Bruce Arians, one of the league’s most creative and charismatic head coaches.