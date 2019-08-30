6. Scoring Will Just Keep Climbing

Bill Belichick managed to shut down the Rams’ explosive offense in the last Super Bowl. But that doesn’t mean defenses have figured out how to slow scoring. In 2001, the NFL’s points-per-game average was 20.2; in 2018, it was 23.3. Most of the jump came in the past decade from passing. Fans love it. The league loves it. And if defenses ever do figure out how to limit scoring, the league will just change the rules to goose it up again. You want more points? You’re getting more points.