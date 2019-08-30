8. There Will Be Fewer Injuries (That We Know Of), But They’ll Be Worse Than Ever

It’ll get harder and harder to get through an NFL game without wincing or looking away from the TV once or twice. The game is too fast now, the players are too big, and the collisions are too violent. The rules might be reducing injuries, but the ones still happening seem to be more frightening than ever. And teams still lie about injuries as often as they can get away with it. None of this will stop in 2019.